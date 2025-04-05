Contractor hits water main in Sumner, some residents without water for several hours

SUMNER, Wash. — A contractor has hit a water main in the city of Sumner, the third time in three weeks that this has happened, leaving some residents without water for several hours.

The city of Sumer posted on X that the 4-plexes on 54th Court E will be without water as crews work to restore the service.

When water is restored, residents will need to boil water this weekend until test results come back on Monday.

This marks the third time since March 14 that a contractor has hit the city’s water main.

On March 18, a contractor hit a water main on Parker Road off of 54th St Court E. Water was out to those residents for about three hours.

On March 14, another private contractor hit the water main at 66th and 158th. Service was restored in a few hours.

KIRO 7 has reached out to the city of Sumner for more information.









©2025 Cox Media Group