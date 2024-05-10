Consumer fireworks banned on Mercer Island

MERCER ISLAND, Wash. — Wednesday night the Mercer Island City Council voted to adopt an ordinance that prohibits the sale and discharge of consumer fireworks, beginning in 2025.

On May 1, the Mercer Island Fire Chief prohibited the discharge of consumer fireworks in 2024 due to the water supply shortage

The shortage was caused by a break in the water main line that supplies most of Mercer Island.

The city says a permanent ban was needed due to safety risks, the burden on emergency services and noise pollution. Most areas of King County already have bans in place. There is even a ban in unincorporated King County which took effect last year.

Under state law a fireworks ban cannot take effect for at least one year, that is why Mercer Island’s ban won’t start until 2025. However, the fire chief’s ban took effect immediately. That ban doesn’t affect the sale of fireworks.

The ordinance is NO.24C-10. You can read the full ordinance here.

