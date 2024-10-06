Community rallies around West Seattle record shop after flood

WEST SEATTLE, Wash. — A West Seattle staple is recovering after a flood caused potentially hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage.

A burst pipe in the apartment above Easy Street Records has destroyed an estimated 10,000 records and 500 hoodies, as well as other store merchandise.

“We probably had three or four inches here on the floor,” said owner Matt Vaughan. “Then upstairs, that was just that was just raining down.”

The pipe burst overnight Thursday into Friday. Vaughan estimates the water was running for several hours, before someone out on the street got a glimpse of it and called 911.

“I really got to hand it to the Seattle Fire Department, because they found a way to get in here,” he said. “Busted through without making too much making too much damage, and was able to put tarps on most everything.”

Vaughan still estimates the store is looking at roughly $200,000 in damage.

“We’re still finding areas that we didn’t know water got into,” said employee Wyatt Pinto.

Staff is focused on the silver lining: community support.

“We’ve received hundreds, thousands of messages already,” Vaughan said.

Customers have continued to keep the shop busy.

“It’s part of our roots,” said shopper Amy Baranski, who stopped by with her son. “We’re in Music City.”

The store has been a staple in West Seattle for decades. It’s also played host to some of the biggest names in music.

“I think West Seattle knows the importance of this place,” Pinto said.

“Music, for so many people, it’s emotional,” Vaughan said. “It warms my heart that people have the affection that they do with this store and small businesses in Seattle, especially in West Seattle.”

©2024 Cox Media Group