Community rallies around beloved Tacoma bagel shop after co-owner killed in New Orleans

TACOMA, Wash. — The owner of a beloved Tacoma bagel shop was shot and killed in New Orleans late last week.

Jake Carter, the co-owner of Howdy Bagels, was on vacation with his husband Daniel when he was killed in a random shooting near Bourbon Street on Friday, Jan. 5.

According to the Tacoma News Tribune, someone walked up, fired at Jake, and walked away.

Carter started Howdy Bagels with Daniel after they both lost their jobs during the pandemic. Their business quickly gained popularity, with eager customers often waiting in line for hours at the Proctor Farmers Market and various Seattle and Tacoma pop-ups.

A GoFundMe was set up on behalf of Daniel and Howdy Bagel, raising over $166,000 in just a day. The GoFundMe had initially set a goal to raise $50,000.

“If you knew Jake, you know he was someone who exuded kindness, warmth, and genuine care to everyone he met,” it reads. “Jake was one of the brightest spots in the lives of everyone he loved. This loss is immeasurable for our community.”

The GoFundMe will help cover the cost of rent for the business, employee wages, and “other operating expenses.”

