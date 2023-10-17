Local

Collision involving corrosive substances causes major delays on I-5 through Olympia

By KIRO 7 News Staff

A semi-truck collision involving corrosive substances shut down Interstate 5 through Olympia -- in both directions -- for most of Monday night and into Tuesday morning, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

At about 10:40 p.m. Monday night, a collision at milepost 103.98 near Custer Way closed down northbound Interstate 5.

Shortly after, both directions of I-5 were closed and traffic was diverted onto State Route 101 while the Washington Department of Ecology assessed the scene for HAZMAT concerns.

Just before 7 a.m., southbound I-5 was reopened in Tumwater, however, the semi-truck was still on its side with crews working to clean up the spill.

Drivers should expect significant delays in the area.



