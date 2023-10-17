Collision involving corrosive substances causes major delays on I-5 through Olympia

A semi-truck collision involving corrosive substances shut down Interstate 5 through Olympia -- in both directions -- for most of Monday night and into Tuesday morning, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

At about 10:40 p.m. Monday night, a collision at milepost 103.98 near Custer Way closed down northbound Interstate 5.

Shortly after, both directions of I-5 were closed and traffic was diverted onto State Route 101 while the Washington Department of Ecology assessed the scene for HAZMAT concerns.

Updated: Collision on I-5 NB at MP 103.98 near Custer Way beginning at 10:40 pm on Oct. 16, 2023 until further notice. I-5 NB is closed. Traffic is being diverted to Exit 103, Deschutes Pkwy SW. — WSDOT Tacoma (@wsdot_tacoma) October 17, 2023

Just before 7 a.m., southbound I-5 was reopened in Tumwater, however, the semi-truck was still on its side with crews working to clean up the spill.

Drivers should expect significant delays in the area.

Since this photo was taken overnight, we've been able to reopen southbound I-5 in Tumwater. We have the semi-truck wheels down. Tow truck on scene. Awaiting spill clean up before we can reopen northbound I-5. Delay your travels if possible. pic.twitter.com/lW06Hiu0xr — WSDOT Tacoma (@wsdot_tacoma) October 17, 2023









©2023 Cox Media Group