Coast Guard urges caution as coastal storm expected in the Pacific Northwest

SEATTLE — The United States Coast Guard is urging mariners and coastal communities in the Pacific Northwest to prepare for a strong coastal storm expected to begin Thursday afternoon.

According to the National Weather Service, the storm is forecast to impact Washington and Oregon, bringing seas of up to 20 to 22 feet, along with strong currents and hazardous bar conditions.

The Coast Guard advises mariners to assess their vessels’ capabilities and ensure they have proper anchoring equipment to withstand strong winds. Mariners are also urged to carry a VHF radio or waterproof communication device and to wear life jackets while on deck.

Razor clam diggers and those planning to travel near jetties and coastal rocks are urged to exercise extreme caution, as high surf conditions are expected.

The Coast Guard emphasizes the importance of checking bar conditions, which are available via VHF-FM channels 16 and 22A, and online here.

