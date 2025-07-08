Coast Guard rescues two teens and firefighter trapped on Oregon cliffside

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Two teens have been rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) after they were trapped on a cliffside near Roads End Point in Lincoln County, Oregon on Saturday, USCG announced.

An MH-60 helicopter crew from the Coast Guard Air Station in Astoria, Oregon rescued the two teens, along with a member of the Lincoln County Fire Department (LCFD).

Oregon Coast Guard cliff rescue

The Lincoln County Dispatch requested assistance from the USCG in rescuing the two teens stuck on a cliffside and an LCFD member who had become stuck while attempting to rescue the teens.

UCSG crew members were lowered from the helicopter by rope directly above where the three were stranded, attached harnesses to each individual, and retrieved all three one at a time.

The USCG helicopter crew safely gathered all three individuals who were stuck on the cliffside and transported them to Siletz Bay State Airfield.

“Our aircrews frequently train with our agency partner agencies to conduct rescues in a variety of conditions and terrain in the Pacific Northwest,” said Amanda Denning, Executive Officer of Coast Guard Air Station Astoria. “We are extremely happy that we were able to rescue the three individuals and transport them to safety.”

