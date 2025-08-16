Coast Guard rescues twelve kayakers north of San Juan Islands

The U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) received a distress call via VHF radio on Thursday afternoon involving twelve kayakers between Patos Island and Sucia Island, USCG said in a release.

Personnel with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, Washington State Parks, and the Coast Guard responded at around 1:50 p.m., the release said.

The dozen kayakers, including six children, were all safely rescued and brought to Orcas Island. The Coast Guard says no one was injured.

“A VHF marine radio is a mariner’s lifeline when there is no cell phone service,” said Capt. Michael Hunt, deputy commander, Coast Guard Sector Puget Sound. “It proved its worth by helping save lives in the San Juan Islands.”

