Coast Guard rescues blind hiker and dog stranded on Oregon trail

A U.S. Coast Guard aircrew from North Bend rescued a 55-year-old legally blind man and his dog from the Rogue River Trail Monday.

The man had started the hike with a friend on July 3 or 4 but started showing symptoms of heat exhaustion on July 6.

Due to a lack of cell service, the man’s friend left to call 911 from Gold Beach.

At 5 a.m. Monday, a Bureau of Land Management ranger and a sheriff set out to find the man.

He was found around 9 a.m. unable to walk, and the rough terrain made it impossible to use a litter wheel, a modified stretcher for trails.

The Coast Guard crew was then called in.

A Coast Guard rescue swimmer was deployed, and the man and his dog were hoisted to safety.

They were transported to hospital at Grants Pass Airport for further medical evaluation.

