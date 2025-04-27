Climber injured after reportedly falling nearly 100 feet in Index

INDEX, Wash. — In the second high-angle rescue within a week near Index, a climber was saved after reportedly falling close to 100 feet on Saturday Afternoon, Snohomish Regional Fire and Rescue (SRFR) said.

The climber was close to the Upper Town Wall and suffered non-life-threatening injuries, but reported extreme pain in their legs and lower back.

Nearby climbers, including an ER technician, were quick to help the victim before crews arrived, SRFR posted.

The Snohomish County She

riff’s Office helicopter, SnoHawk, airlifted the climber to Provident Medical Center in Everett.

“...we encourage all climbers to know their limits, check and double-check safety equipment, and monitor gear wear throughout the climbing season for wear. Always climb with a partner in case of unexpected situations," Snohomish Regional Fire and Rescue posted on Facebook.

Here are some images from the intense rescue today in Index. SRFR, Sky Valley Fire, and SCFD4 tech rescue were involved with the rescue. Snohomish County Sheriff used SnoHawk to rescue and airlift to hospital. This is the second rescue in that area this week. pic.twitter.com/55UtCQW7ch — Snohomish Regional Fire & Rescue (@SnoRegionalFire) April 27, 2025

©2025 Cox Media Group