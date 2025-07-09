Climate Pledge Arena owner indicted in bid-rigging scheme for Texas’ Moody Center

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) announced on Wednesday that Tim Leiweke, the majority owner of Climate Pledge Arena, was accused of bid-rigging for an arena built at the University of Texas in 2018.

Leiweke is the CEO of Oak View Group, a stadium development company that redeveloped Climate Pledge Arena, and is accused of colluding with a competitor on bids for an arena.

Tim Leiweke accused of bid-rigging

Leiweke reportedly secured an illegal agreement with Legends, a competitor, for it to not make a bid on the Moody Center arena in exchange for subcontracting work, according to an unsealed indictment in federal court in Austin, Texas.

Prosecutors noted that Leiweke, the former CEO of live events company Anschutz Entertainment Group (AEG) and co-founder of Oak View in 2015, later backed out of the deal with Legends. Oak View will pay a $15 million fine under a settlement with the DOJ, and Legends will pay a $1.5 million fine, which would allow both companies to avoid being charged, according to Reuters.

The Oak View Group is the majority owner and operator of the Climate Pledge Arena, located at the Seattle Center, and home to the Seattle Kraken and Seattle Storm, which opened on Oct. 19, 2021.

Spokespeople for the Oak View Group and Legends did not provide comments for the bid-rigging accusation.

However, Assistant Attorney General Gail Slater said the charges are part of President Trump’s focus on eliminating unfair practices within the live entertainment industry.

“In his recent executive order, the president calls on his administration to ensure that the live entertainment industry Americans know and love can be made accessible to all Americans in a free and fair market. Today’s indictment is an important step in realizing this goal,” Slater said, according to Reuters.

Climate Pledge Arena, the home for the Seattle Supersonics’ return?

It’s no secret the city wants the league to come back. Expansion is on the NBA’s to-do list, and it’s likely that talks — the first of many, many steps in this process — could start in earnest with interested cities in July. Commissioner Adam Silver, however, hasn’t fully committed to adding new teams.

While it’s currently the home to the Seattle Storm and the Seattle Kraken, the arena was built with the NBA in mind, according to The Seattle Times.

