CLEAR announces eGate program at SEA ahead of 2026 World Cup

Airport security screening company CLEAR has announced a pilot program to bring biometric eGates to airports in host cities for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

CLEAR has partnered with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) to shorten line wait times at checkpoints, according to a release.,

The company says the eGates will use an image of a traveler’s face and match it to their boarding pass and ID to bypass the TSA podium and go directly to physical screening.

“We are proud to help make America’s airports great ahead of the World Cup. The U.S. should be leading on security, hospitality, and the travel experience,” CLEAR CEO Caryn Seidman Becker said.

Starting this month, the gates will debut at Seattle–Tacoma International Airport (SEA), Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL), and Ronald Reagan National Airport (DCA), CLEAR said in a statement.

To use the eGates, travelers must be a CLEAR+ member, which costs $209 per year, according to their website.

The company says TSA will maintain operational control of the gates and CLEAR only transmits limited data and does not have access to watchlists.

©2025 Cox Media Group