Cleanup efforts continue weeks after tug boat sank in Bremerton

BREMERTON, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Ecology (WSDOE) says crews are still working to clean up released oil after a tugboat sank in Bremerton on September 17.

Officials are investigating what led to the Dominion tug boat to sink, but the incident caused oil to start leaking from the vessel.

On Saturday, officials said responders used a crane to try to lift the boat out of the water, which led to more oil being released, and it was brought back down into the water.

The Department of Ecology says crews have cleaned up an estimated 8,900 gallons of oily water, 98 tons of oil solids, and 1,730lbs of hazardous waste.

Despite the oil leakage, there have been no reports of wildlife that were injured or covered in oil, according to WSDOE.

For the latest information on cleanup efforts, visit ecology.wa.gov.

