Clark Co. deputy shoots, kills man while responding to call from his concerned parent

VANCOUVER, Wash. — The Washington State Office of Independent Investigations (OII) is looking into an incident where a Clark County deputy shot and killed a man who allegedly threatened to kill himself and his parent.

The parent called 911 around 10:40 p.m. on July 30 to report that their son was armed and had broken the front door of their Vancouver home, getting inside.

His parent told dispatch that he was high on meth and had been drinking, according to the sheriff’s office.

The man left the home on his bicycle.

Seven minutes later, a deputy replied over dispatch saying that the suspect still had a gun on him.

The man was found near Main Street and E 19th Street in downtown Vancouver.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting at 10:51 p.m., but a deputy with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office fired their weapon.

The man was given first aid but was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one else was injured.

The involved deputy was placed on Critical Incident Leave, per agency protocol.

