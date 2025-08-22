Clallam County gas station employees attempt to rob employers’ gas station via scam

This story was originally posted to MyNorthwest.com

A scam in Clallam County led two employees to attempt to rob their employer’s gas station Thursday, the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) announced.

Early Thursday morning, CCSO deputies, Sequim Police, and a Washington State Patrol trooper responded to the reported robbery at a Carlsborg gas station.

Clallam County employees scammed into a robbery

When officers arrived at the scene, they found two employees attempting to break into the gas station’s ATM. The two employees were being scammed by an unknown individual, who posed as the gas station’s owner.

The scammer called the employees and told them to download an app on their phones.

Instructions were then given to remove all of the cash from the safe, registers, and ATM. The scammer claimed he needed the money to be removed for an “emergency pickup.”

CCSO noted that law enforcement was able to intervene before any of the money at the gas station was lost.

“Reminder for all businesses: If you receive unusual instructions about handling cash, safes, or ATMs, stop and verify with your employer directly using a trusted phone number,” the CCSO stated.

CCSO did not provide any additional information on the suspect.

