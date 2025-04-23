City of Tacoma concedes special election; loses out on almost $1B in infrastructure funding

TACOMA, Wash. — The City of Tacoma is conceding Tuesday night’s special election that would have raised nearly a billion dollars for road construction and improvement projects over the next 16 years. At the time of this posting, 54% of voters rejected Proposition 1, about a two-thousand-vote difference between “yes” and “no.”

For ten years, road construction has been funded mainly by a levy of $0.20 per $1,000 assessed property value, and a 1.5% utility tax. Proposition 1 would have increased the levy to $0.25 per $1,000 of assessed value, and a 2% utility tax. In a statement, the City acknowledged people’s budgets may be tight “given the current economic climate.”

“Despite this setback, the City remains committed to addressing Tacoma’s infrastructure requirements. The City Council will be actively exploring all available options moving forward, including the possibility of bringing a revised funding measure back to the voters for consideration at an appropriate time in the future,” the City of Tacoma said in a statement.

