City of Seattle removes BLM memorial garden from Cal Anderson Park

A Seattle garden dedicated to the Black Lives Matter movement is no more.

An area of Cal Anderson Park in the Capitol Hill neighborhood of Seattle containing the garden and some tents was cleared Wednesday morning, as a small group pushed back and got into an altercation with security.

The garden’s removal has been months in the making, with efforts to save the garden going back to October.

Black star farmers took care of the plants and led the charge to stop its removal.

The city said it removed the garden because of the need for maintenance in the area, plus the city cited public safety concerns.

In a statement, the city said, “In partnership with the Black Farmers Collective and leaders in Seattle’s Black community, Mayor Harrell and the City will conceptualize a new commemorative garden at Cal Anderson Park.”

