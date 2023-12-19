City of Seattle faces new lawsuit from man shot at CHOP three years ago

The City of Seattle is facing a new lawsuit from a man who was shot inside CHOP back in 2020.

Robert West says he’s still suffering from his injuries that include a traumatic brain injury, loss of an eye, and the removal of part of his skull.

West was just 14 years old when he was shot three times.

According to West’s lawsuit, first responders ran away from West as he was fighting for his life.

CHOP -- Capitol Hill Occupied Protest -- was formed following the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.

While most protests within the zone were peaceful, the area saw two deadly shootings and heavy vandalism.

In Feb. 2023, the city settled for $3.6 million, awarding businesses disrupted by the protests.

In June 2023, the city awarded the family of Lorenzo Anderson, 19, who was shot and killed inside CHOP.













