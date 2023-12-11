City, school to pay Bellevue family combined $5M over landslide that destroyed home in 2022

BELLEVUE, Wash. — The City of Bellevue will soon authorize a $3 million settlement for the family whose home was destroyed in a landslide in early 2022.

On Jan. 17, 2022, a water main break knocked John and Barb Surdi’s home off its foundation. That lead to the evacuation of 42 other people in the neighborhood over fears that other houses may have been unstable.

Following the disaster, the city had to demolish the collapsed home and clean up debris in the surrounding area to make the neighborhood safe. In the weeks that followed, the city tried to sue the family over the mudslide before later dropping the lawsuit.

Six months after the slide, the Surdis filed their own lawsuit against the city, which in turn sued Forest Ridge School of the Sacred Heart. The city’s lawsuit alleged that the school had added “non-structural fill on the hillside above the water main,” increasing pressure on the pipe and compromising the stability of the hillside. The school later filed a claim blaming the city for the damage.

In the end, both the city and the school will have to pay up. The former will vote on a resolution authorizing a $3 million settlement for the Surdis on Monday, while the latter will separately pay the family $2 million.

The city and the school also agreed to drop their competing claims against each other as a condition of the settlement.

©2023 Cox Media Group