City of Kirkland calling small business owners for chance to win money

KIRKLAND, Wash. — The City of Kirkland is hosting a “transformative workshop” for small business owners and giving them the chance to win $5,000.

The City of Kirkland laid out five steps for the Pitch Competition:

1. Attend five workshops.

2. Qualify to compete in the competition.

3. Pitch your business on stage.

4. Win in your category.

5. Use the $5,000 prize to grow your business.

The five-week workshop with be every Tuesday from February 20 to March 19 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

It will be held at the Peter Kirk Community Center. Lunch will be provided.

Small business owners will learn the basics of business, how to create a business plan, financial strategies, marketing strategies, and pitch preparation.

The Pitch Competition will be on Wednesday, April 3, at 5:30 p.m. at the Kirkland Performance Center.

The categories will be people’s choice, start-up, and expansion.

Small business owners must register by February 16. Limited slots are available.

To register click here.









©2024 Cox Media Group