Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland is headed to Everett

EVERETT, Wash. — Christmas in July is over, which means it’s time to look ahead to the holiday season itself.

It’s 140 days away.

If you’re looking to stuff your calendar full of festivities – in addition to stuffing stockings –check out Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland.

It’s a performance packed full of cirque acts, dancing, singing, and, of course, holiday magic.

The show is stopping in Everett on December 7 for a single show.

Tickets just went on sale.

KIRO 7 News spoke with Antoinette Dipietropolo, the director and choreographer of the show, about what to expect.

“This year, we have pulled out all the stops. Some of the acts are so new and fresh.”

She said the cast is packed full of professionally trained performers from all over the world— Bangladesh, Ukraine, Vegas, Canada, and more.

Dipietropolo told KIRO 7 that she hopes the theme is something everyone can relate to.

“This year the show is about wonderland and how the Christmas spirit needs to stay lit in all of us as a family, and how the magic around us between family and friends can really elevate you.”

The event is family-friendly, so everyone is encouraged to attend.

