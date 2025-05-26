Cirque du Soleil is bringing ECHO to Marymoor Park

Cirque Du Soleil is bringing its big top back to Marymoor Park in Redmond.

ECHO will feature poetry, acrobatics, and cutting-edge technology.

Cirque Du Soleil says it’s a story of connection and the bond between humans and the animal kingdom.

“When FUTURE and her best friend Ewai stumble upon an enigmatic CUBE, they set in motion a journey of life, discovery, hope, and empathy, quickly learning how their actions have the power to shape this world,” the website states.

The show will premiere on January 23, 2026, and run through March 1, 2026.

It runs 125 minutes and includes a 25-minute intermission.

Cirque Du Soleil says it’s a family-friendly show, so all ages are welcome.

Tickets cost between $68 and $79 each, depending on the date and time you select.

VIP and backstage experiences are also available for an additional cost.

