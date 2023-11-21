Circumstances leading up to Leschi shooting that critically hurt man a mystery

SEATTLE — Seattle Police detectives are working to determine what led up to a shooting that left a man critically wounded Monday night.

Shortly before 10 p.m., emergency dispatchers began getting calls about a man who was shot near the intersection of 28th Avenue South and South Jackson Street.

Once officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center with critical injuries.

Investigators combed the area for evidence and Seattle Police Department Gun Violence Reduction Unit detectives are trying to figure out what led up to the gunfire.

No suspects have been identified.

If you have information about the shooting you’re asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

