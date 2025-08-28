Circle K’s flash gas sale is back with 40 cents off per gallon

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Circle K Fuel Day is back, just in time for Labor Day weekend.

On Thursday, August 28, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., participating stores will offer up to 40 cents off per gallon while supplies last. Customers will need to be in line before 7 p.m.

Inner Circle members have access to the deal earlier. New members can sign up through the app and enter their phone number at the pump at select stores.

42 Circle K stores in Washington

There are 42 participating locations in Washington—11 in western Washington, 23 in eastern Washington, six in central Washington, and two near the coast.

“We know this is a busy and often expensive time of year for our customers, with back-to-school preparations and Labor Day travel planning,” Louise Warner, Executive Vice President of Operations, North America, for Circle K, stated in the company’s news release. “Whether you’re driving carpool on the first day of school or heading out on a final summer road trip, we want to help you get there for less.”

Other states with Circle K stores are Alaska, California, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Oregon, and Wyoming.

A map of Circle K locations can be viewed here.

