Chinook Pass, Cayuse Pass open for Memorial Day weekend

Just in time for Memorial Day weekend, Chinook Pass and Cayuse Pass through Mount Rainier National Park are officially back open for the season!

Both passes have been closed since late October due to avalanche danger and heavy snow, but the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) confirmed Friday that crews had finished clearing both highways.

The National Park Service is in the final phases of clearing Stevens Canyon Road and Sunrise Park Road, too.

After gates opened this morning, drivers can now take SR 410 between Crystal Mountain Boulevard, about 12 miles northwest of the summit, all the way to Morse Creek, five miles east of the summit.

Cayuse Pass on SR 123 is open between the southern park entrance near Packwood and the SR 410 junction.

WSDOT reminded drivers that commercial vehicles are prohibited.

Great news! SR 410/Chinook Pass and SR 123/Cayuse Pass through @MountRainierNPS are now OPEN for the season! Crews have been clearing snow, installing signs and painting road lines to open this Memorial Day weekend.



REMINDER: Commercial vehicles are prohibited. @SnoqualmiePass pic.twitter.com/gE09TN6DfT — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) May 22, 2026

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