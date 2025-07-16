Child rescued from Auburn cliffside after drone spots location

AUBURN, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

Firefighters rescued a child from a cliffside by using drones and then descending down the cliff via rope for the rescue in Auburn on Monday.

The Valley Regional Fire Authority (VRFA) posted on social media that the child suffered minor injuries after being rescued from the cliffside above GameFarm Park.

VRFA, along with South King Fire, Auburn Police Department (APD), Kent Police Department (KPD), and Puget Sound Fire crews, aided in the child’s rescue.

In a separate post on social media, VRFA thanked the APD and KPD for providing an aerial drone that assisted in locating the child stuck on the cliffside.

