Student hit, killed walking to recess outside Washington Middle School in Seattle

SEATTLE, Wash. — The Seattle Police Department says a 12-year-old child is dead after a crash that happened outside of Washington Middle School.

Seattle Public Schools says shortly after second lunch, the student was hit by a car while walking to recess.

The school is currently in a shelter-in-place.

Families are asked to stay away from the school at this time.

Police officers are currently on the scene investigating.

The school district says more details about the incident and information about pickup will come soon.

Police investigating a fatality crash involving the death of a 12-year-old child outside Washington Middle School. The investigation is ongoing at this time.

A PIO is responding to the scene for media representatives. — Seattle Police Department (@SeattlePD) March 6, 2025





