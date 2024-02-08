Child hurt in I-5 semi crash

There are new details now on a traffic-snarling crash on northbound I-5.

We now know a child was seriously hurt.

The crash happened just south of State Route 18 in Federal Way Wednesday afternoon.

Washington State Patrol told us at least one big rig and three cars were involved.

They don’t think any alcohol or drugs were involved.

But the slowdowns and backups were a problem for hours.

It started getting bad just around 3 p.m. and it was still a headache through 8:30 p.m.

At this point, it’s not clear what caused the wreck.





