Child in critical condition after being hit by stray bullet inside Skyway apartment

SKYWAY, Wash. — A child is in critical condition after they were struck by a bullet at a Skyway apartment complex early Thursday.

Shortly after 2 a.m., King County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the Creston Point Apartments in the 13400 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way South for reports of gunshots.

The victim, who was inside one of the apartments, was hit by a stray bullet.

According to Skyway Fire, the victim is under 18 and has critical, life-threatening injuries. They were taken to Harborview Medical Center.

King County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Detectives are investigating.

Crews from Skyway Fire, Puget Sound Fire, Renton Regional Fire Authority, and King County Medic 1 responded.

