Chelan PUD considering public safety power shutoff amid critical fire danger

CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. — Chelan Public Utilities District (PUD) is reminding customers that they could potentially cut their power today due to what the National Weather Service is calling a ‘particularly dangerous situation’

The public safety power shutoff (PSPS) could impact Chelan PUD customers in the greater Chelan and Manson areas.

This is done in an effort to prevent new wildfire ignitions during the extreme weather event.

A dire weather situation is in the forecast east of the Cascade crest this afternoon and evening. High winds, low humidity, along with ongoing large fires will combine for potentially rapid fire spread.

The time of focus is this afternoon through mid-evening, when winds will be strongest.

These winds will not be able to bring much moisture or clouds east of the crest of the Cascades, but instead the air flow will warm and dry as winds descend on the eastern slopes. The wind will also speed up with gusts over 50 mph possible.

With large, uncontained fires already underway, rapid and erratic spread along with sudden torching of trees and long-range spotting from flying embers can create an uncontrolled and chaotic situation where both firefighting and evacuating an area on short notice can become dangerous.

If forecasted conditions occur, Chelan PUD may temporarily turn off power.

Gov. Bob Ferguson has also issued a statewide burnban.

As of 8:30 a.m., Chelan PUD wrote:

“Chelan PUD is continuing to monitor weather conditions this morning. We remain in a public safety power shutoff (PSPS) watch phase. To help reduce wildfire risk, we may implement a PSPS on August 1.

With strong winds in the forecast, normal outages may also occur."

If Chelan PUD will be implementing a PSPS, here’s what to expect:

Notification – Customer alerts will be sent through email, social media, local news outlets, partner agencies, and at www.chelanpud.org.

Safety Inspection – After high winds have subsided, power will remain off to allow PUD crews to safely inspect powerlines for wind-blown debris, fallen trees, and other hazards. Inspection times vary, but it may take 8-24 hours to ensure that all powerlines are safe to re-energize.

Power Restoration – When crews give the all-clear, PUD will restore power. When possible, they will provide the estimated time of restoration.

How to prepare:

Stock up on water, shelf-stable food, gas for your car, ice for coolers, cash, medications and other outage essentials. Update your contact information: chelanpud.org/updateyourinfo

Do you rely on electricity to operate medical equipment? Have a backup plan and consider signing up for Chelan County’s Access and Functional Needs Program at www.co.chelan.wa.us and inform the PUD by signing up for the Electrical Medical Needs Registry: www.chelanpud.org/medform

Charge your mobile phone; consider a portable device charger.

If you have fiber internet, plug your optical network terminal (ONT) and router into an uninterruptible power supply to maintain connectivity during the outage.

If you live in central or eastern Washington, or are traveling east of the Cascades, make sure to have a way to get emergency weather information like a cell phone with wireless “Emergency Alerts” turned on. Know more than one evacuation route from your location and be prepared to leave with little to no advance warning if fire approaches suddenly.

Every family should have one or more “go bags” with important items, medications, and documents that can be grabbed and carried away on a moment’s notice, should a “go now” evacuation order be issued.

Learn more about having a “go bag” from KIRO 7 Pinpoint Meteorologist Robert Van Winkle here.

Winds will subside tonight into Sunday and the extreme threat will end, with fire danger remaining high beyond.

©2026 Cox Media Group