Chelan man strikes deputy in face during arrest for apartment break-in attempt, sheriff says

This story was originally published on mynorthwest.com.

A Chelan man was arrested last week for attempting to break into an apartment and assaulting a deputy as he was being arrested.

On April 4, at approximately 7 p.m., Chelan County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) deputies responded to a reported trespassing incident at an apartment complex at 240 E. Johnson Avenue, CCSO announced.

The caller told 911 that an unknown male was outside her apartment, pounding on the door, attempting to manipulate the handle, and yelling threatening statements.

Suspect assaults deputy during arrest at Chelan apartment complex

A Chelan County deputy was already in the area and arrived at the scene within minutes of the call. According to the report, the male was attempting to gain access to the occupied apartment.

The deputy entered the building to locate the suspect and ensure the occupants were safe. After checking the interior hallway, the deputy made contact with a male exiting another apartment who matched the suspect’s description. CCSO noted the suspect was seen holding a metal object. The deputy verbally communicated with the suspect in Spanish, and he initially complied with the deputy’s commands.

Once the deputy attempted to detain the suspect, he became combative, resisted being restrained, and physically assaulted the deputy by striking him in the face. The deputy used control techniques to bring the suspect to the ground while continuing to relay commands for him to stop resisting.

Backup deputy helps restrain suspect; medics evaluate injuries

Another deputy arrived shortly afterward and joined in the effort to place wrist restraints on the suspect despite continuous resistance. Medics also responded to the scene to evaluate the suspect, who was later transported to a local hospital for medical evaluation. The deputy declined medical treatment.

An investigation of the incident revealed that the suspect had recently been removed from another apartment in the complex following a domestic dispute and did not have permission to be on the property. Evidence collected at the scene also indicated there was possible drug involvement.

Probable cause was established to arrest the suspect for the following offenses:

Second-degree attempted residential burglary

Third-degree assault

Resisting arrest

CCSO noted the incident remains under investigation.

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