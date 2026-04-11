Chelan Co. man accused of uploading ‘large volume’ of child sex abuse material

PLAIN, Wash. — A 43-year-old man from Plain, WA has been arrested for allegedly uploading a “large volume of files containing child sexual abuse material,” according to the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office got the priority cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children on March 31.

As an affiliate of the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, Chelan County detectives investigated.

The 43-year-old was arrested on April 2 after detectives obtained a search warrant for his address.

The man was taken into custody and booked on 19 counts of dealing in depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct and 20 counts of possession of depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

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