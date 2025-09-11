Check your tickets! $2 million Powerball ticket sold in Tacoma

A $2 million Powerball ticket was sold in Tacoma, according to Washington’s Lottery.

The winning ticket was purchased for the Wednesday, Sept. 10 drawing at the 76 Rocket gas station, located at 15119 Pacific Avenue South in Tacoma.

The ticket matched all five white balls but not the Powerball.

Because the player added the Power Play option, which doubled prizes that night, the original $1 million second-tier prize increased to $2 million.

The store that sold the ticket will also receive a $10,000 bonus from Washington’s Lottery for selling the winning ticket.

Lottery officials have not yet announced whether the prize has been claimed.

Powerball tickets in Washington must be claimed within 180 days of the drawing date.

©2025 Cox Media Group