Chase from Des Moines to Federal Way ends with crash, suspect’s arrest

DES MOINES, Wash. — The driver of a stolen car ended up in jail after they led officers on a chase from Des Moines to Federal Way.

On Wednesday, a Des Moines Police officer saw a stolen car headed north on Pacific Highway South that was associated with a recent burglary in Kent.

The officer followed the car as it merged onto southbound Interstate 5.

A chase began that lasted several miles into Federal Way, where the driver crashed into a retaining wall.

The driver was taken into custody and treated for minor injuries.

The suspect, who is facing several felony charges, was then turned over to Kent Police.

