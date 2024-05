LACEY, Wash. — An e-bike may have caused a fire that burned a home’s garage in Lacey early Thursday.

Crews from Lacey Fire District 3 were dispatched to the 5000 block of 25th Avenue East at around 4 a.m.

Luckily, smoke detectors alerted the residents about the fire and they were able to get out of the house, along with their pets, safely.

Firefighters said the fire in the garage was likely caused by an e-bike that was charging there.





