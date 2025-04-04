CenturyLink faces $15.5 million in fines

WASHINGTON — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

CenturyLink, a company that provides internet, phone, and TV services, may face $15.5 million in penalties.

Consumer protection staff at the Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission (UTC) have recommended that commissioners impose the penalties for more than 1.6 million violations.

Among the issues cited in the report, many customers scheduled service appointments only to have technicians fail to show up or even call to cancel.

Staff members reviewed data and informal customer complaints on service quality, outages, and interruptions between April 1, 2023, and January 1, 2025.

“The company is aware of the continuously missed appointments and customers’ frustrations. In a February 2025 KIRO 7 news story, customers profiled shared their experiences with missed appointments and the lack of a phone call to cancel,” the UTC staff report states. “This is extremely poor customer service by the company, depriving consumers of their time and effort to resolve company-related issues. Moreover, it shows the company’s lack of concern for its customers.”

According to a UTC press release, penalties are recommended across three categories:

Failing to provide services in a sufficient, prompt, and reasonable manner,and ensuring that equipment and facilities were in good condition and repair. Staff found 827,828 violations and recommended penalties of $7,183,285.

Failing to provide adequate maintenance to ensure all facilities are in safe and serviceable condition, failing to immediately correct conditions, endangering continuity of service, and failing to promptly repair or replace broken, damaged, or deteriorated equipment. Staff found 827,828 violations and are recommended penalties of $7,183,285.

Failing to thoroughly investigate commission-referred complaints, report the results, respond to urgent complaints within two business days, or respond to staff requests for additional information within three business days. Staff found 8,008 violations and recommended penalties of $1,201,200.

The commission will hold a virtual prehearing conference for this case at 9:30 a.m. on April 30, 2025.

A company spokesperson said, “We take this matter seriously and will review it thoroughly.”

