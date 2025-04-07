Centralia Police looking to identify ‘Squid Games’ burglary suspect

CENTRALIA, Wash. — Do you recognize this person?

The Centralia Police Department is looking to identify a person who broke into a business wearing a mask from Netflix’s ‘Squid Games,’ causing about $540 worth of damage.

Centralia burglary

Police say the suspect broke in on April 1 and spray painted the business, drew on things with a Sharpie, threw items on the floor and rifled through filing cabinets and the cash register.

The suspect is described as a male in his late teens or early 20s. He was last seen wearing a jacket, black hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

If you recognize him, call police at 360-330-7680 or email Officer Bowers at abowers@cityofcentralia.com and reference case #25A03261.









