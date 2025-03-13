Centralia Police: Fake credit union employee scams someone out of $25,000

CENTRALIA, Wash. — The Centralia Police Department is issuing a warning to the public after someone pretended to be a credit union employee to steal thousands of dollars.

The incident was reported on March 10.

Police say the person posed as an employee of Twin Star Credit Union and convinced someone to take out $25,000 from her account and deposit the money into a Bitcoin machine at a local business.

Officers applied for, and were granted, a search warrant to recover the money.

The money was subsequently placed into evidence as the case is still under investigation.

“Always verify the validity of the person or company trying to get funds from you,” the department said. “You can ask for phone numbers, request to speak to a manager, or contact the company the person alleges they work for before sending any money.”

The department says legitimate businesses or government agencies will never ask someone to convert money into Bitcoin or ask someone to purchase gift cards for them.

This is an ongoing investigation, and no further information is being released currently.





