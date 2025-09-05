Central Washington wildfire prompts evacuations

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

The Sugarloaf Fire, burning in central Washington, is prompting Level 3 “get out now” evacuations for homes near the town of Ardenvoir, about 24 miles northeast of Leavenworth.

“I do have friends and family that are in that area,” Mario Martinez, who helped his elderly aunt evacuate, said.

Martinez, who manages the Cooper’s General Store and Cafe in Ardenvoir, said he knows of 10 to 15 families who evacuated. He described watching the fire Wednesday night, as the wildfire appeared to surge in size.

“You could just see the whole sky was glowing red—when it really caught fire,” he said.

The fire has grown to 6,223 acres in a short amount of time.

“It actually started on August 31,” Jodie Schiffman, spokesperson for the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center, said. “There was a dry lightning storm that passed over central Washington. So this fire started by lightning.”

The fire is burning in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest.

Firefighters face challenges with Sugarloaf Fire

Schiffman said the 150 personnel who are fighting the fire are facing tough challenges, including rough terrain and a red flag warning that’s in effect until 9 p.m. Thursday.

“Those hot temperatures and low humidity cause more extreme fire behavior,” Schiffman said.

Martinez is keeping a wary eye on the fire from the store.

“I’m kind of like the news station of Ardenvoir,” he chuckled. “Usually people call and ask, ‘What’s going on?’ And usually I have an answer.”

He said he tries to keep in touch with fire crews, heading to the fire lines.

And he’s ready to evacuate, if necessary.

“Right now, we’re steadily watching and hoping everyone’s alright,” Martinez said.

As of 4 p.m. Thursday, the fire is 0% contained.

