Central District shooting leaves victim in serious condition

Seattle Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened early this morning in Central District.

Police say that the 24-year-old victim was shot at 2:30 a.m. while standing near the street with a group of friends.

A group of men approached the group, and a fight broke out. During the fight, one of the suspects pulled out a gun and began shooting.

The suspects fled the scene, and the victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition.

Police are still investigating the shooting.

