Cellphone helps Auburn Police track down carjacked SUV

AUBURN, Wash. — Two suspects are in custody and another suspect is still on the loose after an armed carjacking in Auburn.

Auburn Police were called to a report of several people taking a Toyota Highlander at gunpoint near the Multicare Auburn Medical Center in March.

The carjack victim’s cellphone was still in the car, and police were able to get real-time locations of where the car was going.

Police tracked the car at a Metro Park and Ride and waited for the SUV to drive past.

As the stolen SUV was driving past police, it hit one of the cruisers and drove into the Dutch Brothers Coffee parking lot.

That’s where three suspects got out and ran away.

Two suspects - a 17- and 23-year old – and were booked into jail for first-degree robbery. Police were also able to recover a gun from inside the car.

A third suspect is still on the loose.

