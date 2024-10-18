Celebration for the Northwest Regional Champs Little League team

PUYALLUP, Wash. — The Puyallup community celebrated a team of very talented, young baseball players on Friday.

The South Hill Little League team represented the Pacific Northwest at the Little League World Series this past summer. Today, officials with the South Hill Mall presented the team with a check for $10,000, and although they fell short of their ultimate goal in Williamsport this summer, the young boys made memories that’ll last a lifetime.

“It was so fun, I still can’t believe that we made it. We all worked hard for his moment and it was so fun, just playing with all my boys,” said catcher Kohen Wills.

Team manager Shaun Dobbelaere said he’ll reminisce on this experience for the rest of his life.

“They’ll never have this again, they’ll never have an experience like that. Playing in front of a packed stadium, on national TV. Just playing for each other,” said Dobbelaere.













