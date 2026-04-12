Causing driver in hit-and-run crash on SR 167 in Kent leaves scene on foot, WSP says

KENT, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol (WSP) says a five-car crash on State Route 167 in Kent blocked all northbound lanes on Sunday afternoon.

The crash was determined to be a hit-and-run and the driver who caused it got out and ran from the scene and has not been found, according to WSP.

Trooper Rick Johnson says there were injuries in the crash, but they were not life-threatening.

This is a developing story.

#BlockingAlert NB 167 is completely blocked just south of 180th for a 5 car injury hit and run collision. Causing driver fled on foot and is still at large. Tow trucks on the way. No ETA for reopening at this time. No life-threatening injuries. — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) April 12, 2026

©2026 Cox Media Group