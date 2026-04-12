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Causing driver in hit-and-run crash on SR 167 in Kent leaves scene on foot, WSP says

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Photo: Washington State Department of Transportation
Causing driver in hit and run crash on SR 167 leaves scene on foot, WSP says Photo: Washington State Department of Transportation (Photo: Washington State Department of Transportation)
By KIRO 7 News Staff

KENT, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol (WSP) says a five-car crash on State Route 167 in Kent blocked all northbound lanes on Sunday afternoon.

The crash was determined to be a hit-and-run and the driver who caused it got out and ran from the scene and has not been found, according to WSP.

Trooper Rick Johnson says there were injuries in the crash, but they were not life-threatening.

This is a developing story.

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