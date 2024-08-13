CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Pierce County Deputies pursue dangerous drive-by shooting suspects

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — A Pierce County pursuit with armed and dangerous suspects was caught on deputy body camera Monday morning in the Midland area.

Deputies were called to the 640 block of 80th Street East just after 7 a.m. after residents called 911 for a drive-by shooting. A silver sedan was seeing leaving the area.

Deputies found the car and the suspects took off.

During the pursuit the suspects hit another vehicle, injuring a person inside. Shortly after deputies were able to stop the vehicle with a PIT maneuver.

A male and female were arrested for drive-by shooting and various other charges.

Deputies found a gun in the vehicle and say two other guns were tossed from the vehicle during the pursuit.

©2024 Cox Media Group