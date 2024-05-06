Caught on camera: Three people steal three puppies from Puppyland in Puyallup

PUYALLUP, Wash. — Three people were spotted on surveillance camera footage stealing three puppies from Puppyland in Puyallup, according to a Facebook post from the shop.

At about noon Monday, two men and a woman stole two Yorkies and a poodle.

According to staff, the employees were shaken up by the ordeal but are doing okay.

This location was the site of a similar theft in March, where Pierce County Sheriff’s deputies say a man put a puppy in his jacket and ran out of the store.

If you recognize these people, Puppyland asks you to call them at 253-697-9984.

