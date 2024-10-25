Caught in the act: Lacey Police nab suspected car prowlers

LACEY, Wash. — An alert citizen was quick to call police when they spotted something amiss in Lacey.

On Friday morning, a caller reported seeing two suspects entering several cars on Fiddleback Street Southeast.

Lacey Police officers quickly arrived and arrested both suspects.

Police said they had more than $1,000 worth of stolen items which included tools, flashlights, vapes, sunglasses and more.

Both suspects were booked into the Thurston County Jail on five counts of car prowl.

