Caught in the act: Lacey Police nab suspected car prowlers

By Colleen West, KIRO 7 News

Lacey car prowl suspects Lacey Police said the suspects were found with more then $1,000 in stolen items. (Lacey Police)

LACEY, Wash. — An alert citizen was quick to call police when they spotted something amiss in Lacey.

On Friday morning, a caller reported seeing two suspects entering several cars on Fiddleback Street Southeast.

Lacey Police officers quickly arrived and arrested both suspects.

Police said they had more than $1,000 worth of stolen items which included tools, flashlights, vapes, sunglasses and more.

Both suspects were booked into the Thurston County Jail on five counts of car prowl.

