Cats saved after over 100 found in hot abandoned van

STANWOOD, Wash. — Over 100 Persian cats were found in a hot U-Haul, which was abandoned in a Taco Bell parking lot in Merced, CA on June 29.

106 were found extremely emaciated and 28 did not survive, the Merced County Sheriff’s Office says.

The cats were brought to a shelter in Merced County and veterinarians treated them to be put up for adoption.

Eight of the cats were flown to Washington on August 5 and brought to the NOAH Center animal shelter in Stanwood.

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office says the owner of the cats, 69-year-old Jeannie Maxon, was arrested on 93 counts of animal cruelty.

The NOAH Center says the eight cats at thier facility are being cared for and you can read more about thier mission at thenoahcenter.org.

