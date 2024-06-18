Car versus bike in Lacey sends one to the hospital

LACEY, Wash. — On Monday, a crash between a bike and a car caused traffic delays in Lacey.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Ruddell Road Southeast and Mullen Road Southeast.

The southbound lanes were closed so the Lacey Police Department could conduct its investigation.

According to Lacey Fire District 3, the patient was transported in stable condition.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation and no additional details were provided on the condition of the other parties involved.

