PARKLAND, Wash. — Tacoma Public Utilities says a car hit a power pole in the Midland/Summit area, knocking out power for about 10,000 customers near Parkland.

It happened Wednesday afternoon around 2 p.m.

Utility crews are working to restore the power as quickly and safely as possible, Tacoma Public Utilities says.

No word on how long the outages will last.

You can see the outage map here

©2025 Cox Media Group