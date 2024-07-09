Car fire on northbound I-5 in Federal Way triggers brush fire

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — A car going northbound on Interstate 5 (I-5) catches fire and starts a brush fire in Federal Way.

Around 6:10 p.m. on Monday, a car traveling northbound on I-5 pulls into a grassy area next to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) Weigh Station in Federal Way, reason unknown.

As the minutes went by the car began to smoke and soon the front of the car was engulfed in flames.

As the fire continued to burn the dry brush also caught fire and began to spread quickly.

It was about 15 minutes before crews from the Tacoma Fire Department arrived on the scene and immediately began tackling the flames.

According to Tacoma Fire, it took crews about an hour to put the fire out in the car and the surrounding brush.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

